GM, Unifor go from strife to ‘right solutions’

"We're at a point in our collective history where there are opportunities, and I'm not going to allow the past to get in the way of them," Unifor President Jerry Dias said.

GM and the union quietly began negotiating a new contract for CAMI early this month , long before the previous contract there was set to expire in September. GM is eager to begin production of its new EV600 electric commercial van this year, and Dias said Unifor did not want to pass up an opportunity for a major investment — and a new production mandate.

"We knew we needed to move fast and we needed a place to build it," GM Canada President Scott Bell said on Automotive News Canada's weekly podcast. "We went to the union and asked if we could get together here and talk about a potential opportunity and not wait until that opportunity passed us by."

GM agreed to pour CA$1 billion ($791 million) into CAMI to build the van there starting in November to fulfill an order for FedEx. Vans initially will be built in an unused body shop before the assembly line is converted to van production in 2023, according to the union.