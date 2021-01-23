GM, Unifor go from strife to ‘right solutions’

For four years the relationship between General Motors and the Canadian union Unifor was in tatters — marked by a strike, blockades, an international media campaign and the end of vehicle production at Oshawa Assembly.
Things have changed.
Since November, across back-to-back rounds of bargaining, GM and Unifor have agreed to new contracts that include up to CA$2.3 billion ($1.8 billion) in new investments in the automaker's Canadian assembly plants. By this time next year, Oshawa is expected to be building trucks again, and GM's CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, will build electric cargo vans for the company's new BrightDrop fleet business, unveiled this month during CES.