GM-Unifor deal includes return of pickup assembly in Ontario

General Motors will once again assemble pickups at its Oshawa, Ontario, assembly plant beginning in 2022, if the union Unifor ratifies a tentative deal reached early Thursday morning.

Unifor and the automaker made the announcement at essentially the same time Thursday morning -- GM in a news release and Unifor President Jerry Dias at a news conference.

General Motors Canada said in a statement that it will spend between $767 million and $997 million on retooling the plant.

Dias called Oshawa a "complete assembly operations once again."

If the deal is ratified, retooling of the plant would begin immediately, with Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup production beginning in January 2022. Dias said the plant would employ about 2,000 workers at a minimum working on two shifts, with up to 2,500 workers if a third shift is added in 2022.

The Silverado and Sierra are highly profitable vehicles for GM. The automaker is looking to increase truck capacity to meet growing demand, CEO Mary Barra said on an earnings call Thursday morning.

“We can’t build enough,” she said.

The plans represent a major win for Unifor, which has sought to bring vehicle assembly back to Oshawa after it ended there in 2019.

“We never gave up hope. And frankly, neither did General Motors,” Dias said during the news conference.

Oshawa was once one of the largest automotive plants in the world, producing some 620,000 vehicles a year at its peak. More recently the plant performed final assembly on 2018 light duty GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado double-cab pickups, which were shuttled to the factory from a plant in Fort Wayne, Ind. The 2018-model-year trucks were sold alongside those from the 2019 model year. That program ended in December 2019, throwing thousands out of work.

The pickups were built alongside full assembly of Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS sedans. The pickup final assembly program was added to the plant in 2018 after assembly of other sedan models was canceled.

Since then, Oshawa has been home to a smaller stamping operation, employing a few hundred workers. That program will continue, Dias said.

According to GM Canada, the investment would include a new body shop and a “flexible assembly module” that the company said would “support a fast response to strong customer demand” for GM trucks. Dias said the plant would assemble both light-duty and heavy-duty pickups.

About 1,600 GM workers, most of them at a propulsion plant in St. Catharines, Ontario, will vote on the agreement beginning on Sunday. Results were expected to be known by Monday.

GM said it planned to “continue discussions” with the federal and Ontario governments after the ratification vote. Government financial support has played a major role in previous negotiations this year with Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, with the governments combining to account for about one-third of the total investment in Ford’s Oakville, Ontario, plant, for instance.

General Motors will also invest $84 million over three years at the St. Catharines plant, where it will introduce new transmissions for the Corvette and new engines. Dias said the investment would secure jobs in St. Catharines, where a six-speed transmission program was expected to end, putting the jobs of about half of the plant’s workforce at risk.

The union had made securing new production for the St. Catharines plant a top priority in talks. The factory builds V-6 and V-8 engines and a six-speed transmission for several GM models, some of which rank among the company’s top sellers.

The agreement was reached at about 3 a.m. ET Thursday, three hours after a Wednesday night strike deadline. On Wednesday, Unifor described the talks as “challenging” but slowly progressing.

The economics of the tentative deal were not immediately known. The union sought to pattern the GM contract with those it secured with Ford Motor Co. in September and with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in October. Those contracts included raises, bonuses and a reduction in the three-year wage grow-in period for new hires, as well as more than $2.3 billion in combined investments in their Canadian assembly plants.

Flavio Volpe, the head of the Canadian Parts Manufacturers Association, said GM’s plan is good news for Canadian suppliers, especially since the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement requires more local content in vehicles assembled in North America.

“The investment quantum from this round of contract talks [between Unifor and the Detroit Three] is unprecedented. Period,” Volpe said. “The phoenix is rising. Don’t sleep on Canada.”

The tentative contract also covers a parts distribution centre in Woodstock, Ontario, which will receive about $383,000 in investments, according to Dias.

The contract does not cover the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. The factory, which produces the Chevrolet Equinox crossover, is on a separate contract that expires in 2021.

This story will be updated.