GM, UAW reach deal on parts delivery

General Motors and the UAW have reached an agreement that will allow the automaker to continue delivering service and repair parts, despite parts facility shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

"While today will be our last day of normal operations for GM Customer Care and Aftersales, GM and the UAW have reached an agreement that will allow us to continue delivering service and repair parts to our dealers and customers, including the police agencies, fire departments and emergency service providers who rely on our vehicles all over the country," GM said in a statement.

GM has 19 parts distribution centers in the U.S. The facilities will be staffed on a voluntary basis, spokesman Jim Cain said. "We will be working through staffing and scheduling plans to resume operations on Monday," he said.

Ford Motor Co. also intends to keep its parts distribution centers open. Beginning Monday, parts centers will run with a voluntary paid work force.

“Ford is taking additional actions to keep our work force in our parts distribution centers safe, while continuing to provide parts for customers – focusing on emergency services,” spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.

GM and Ford said they would close all manufacturing sites in North America until March 30 to help curb the spread of the virus. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will suspend production until March 31.

Ford and GM are also exploring the possibility of building medical equipment to help treat coronavirus.

Michael Martinez contributed to this report.