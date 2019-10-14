GM, UAW likely to reach tentative deal Wednesday, report says

DETROIT — General Motors and the UAW are likely to announce a tentative contract agreement on Wednesday that could soon end the union’s monthlong strike, Reuters reported, citing sources briefed on the negotiations.

The report said the two sides were nearing a deal Tuesday and “have agreed to terms on most issues but were finalizing the wording on some matters.” GM CEO Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss joined the talks Tuesday, signaling that a deal could be close.

The UAW has summoned leaders from plants around the country to Detroit for a Thursday meeting regarding a “contract update” and other yet-to-be-determined agenda items.

GM declined to comment on the potential for an agreement and on its top executives' involvement in bargaining.

“Talks continue,” a company spokesman said. Tuesday marks the 30th day of the union’s nationwide strike against GM.

The UAW’s Thursday council meeting, which it announced Monday evening, would offer the union’s leaders a chance to provide a face-to-face update on negotiations or to recommend presenting a tentative agreement to rank-and-file members for ratification.

The two sides traded jabs last week in public comments that accused each other of stalling the talks. GM submitted its most recent proposal to the union last week, which included a commitment to invest $7.7 billion in U.S. plants, a person with knowledge of the talks told Automotive News. The union presented its counterproposal Friday, but it has declined to provide details.

GM has not commented on the UAW counteroffer.