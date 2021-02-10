GM swings to $2.8 billion Q4 profit

Bloomberg

DETROIT — General Motors posted net income of $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter, including an adjusted $2.6 billion profit in North America.

The gain compares to a $194 million loss a year earlier as a result of the UAW strike.

The profit brings GM's full-year net income to $6.4 billion, down 4.5 percent from 2019, the automaker said Wednesday.

Global revenue in the fourth quarter rose 22 percent to $37.5 billion and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose to $3.7 billion from $105 million a year earlier.

GM earned $283 million from its international regions, compared to a $120 million loss a year earlier, and China equity income was $248 million, up from $239 million.

Earnings from GM Financial more than doubled to $1 billion.

A global shortage of microchips will reduce 2021 earnings by $1.5 billion to $2 billion before interest and taxes, GM said, but it won't affect growth and electric vehicle initiatives. GM plans to prioritize production of full-size pickups, SUVs and EVs.

The automaker this week extended production cuts because of the chip shortage at plants in Kansas City, Kan.; Ingersoll, Ontario; and San Luis Potosi, Mexico, through at least mid-March. GM will build vehicles at plants in Wentzville, Mo., and Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, but leave them incomplete for final assembly later.

GM's U.S. light-vehicle sales rose 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter, as retail sales began to reach pre-pandemic levels and redesigned full-size SUVs hit the market.

U.S. sales for the full year decreased 12 percent to 2.5 million vehicles. It marked GM's strongest fourth quarter on a retail basis since 2007. Retail deliveries increased 12 percent, the automaker said in a statement last month.

Full-year net income fell 4.5 percent from 2019 to $6.4 billion, and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose 15 percent from 2019 to $9.7 billion

GM shares fell 1 percent to $55.50 in premarket trading.

Reuters contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW expects tight chip supplies through first half
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW expects tight chip supplies through first half
VW expects tight chip supplies through first half
GM extends factory downtime; incomplete cars stored amid chip shortfall
GM extends factory downtime; incomplete cars stored amid chip shortfall
Jeep Cherokee plant down for week because of chip shortage
Jeep Cherokee plant down for week because of chip shortage
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-8-2021
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive