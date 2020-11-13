GM suspends OT at Texas SUV plant over supply disruption

General Motors is temporarily suspending its planned overtime production at its SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, The Detroit News reported Friday.

GM spokesman David Barnas told the newspaper, "Due to a temporary parts supply issue, Arlington will cancel its planned overtime production this coming Saturday, Nov. 14. Regular production is not impacted, and the plant will resume normal operations on Monday, Nov. 16. GM's supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to work closely with our suppliers to minimize any parts disruption."

Barnas told Automotive News in an email that GM is not providing details on the interruptions with supplier partners and is not releasing the names of impacted parts.

Arlington Assembly builds the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV.

This is the second GM plant experiencing production halts this week. The Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky stopped production on the Chevrolet Corvette because of COVID-19 restrictions disrupting the supply chain in Mexico.

The plants in Arlington and Bowling Green expect normal operations to resume Monday, Nov. 16.