GM to spend $40M retooling Michigan plant for EVs

DETROIT — General Motors plans to invest $40 million in its Pontiac Stamping Plant north of Detroit to support electric vehicle production, the automaker said Friday.

GM intends to renovate the facility and install flexible fabrication machines and presses for EV production and other applications. The investment is expected to create 20 jobs, and retooling will begin immediately, GM said.

The sheet metal fabrication technology, called Flex Fab, will reduce costs for low-volume applications with repeatable, custom and precise stamping.

"This investment will bring the latest in flexible, sheet metal fabrication technology to the Pontiac team," Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations, said in a statement . "Our manufacturing capabilities create a competitive advantage for GM."

The plant employs 191 hourly workers represented by UAW Local 653. Pontiac Stamping opened in 1926 as part of Oakland Motor Car Co. and became part of Pontiac Motor Division in 1932, GM said.

“UAW workers at Pontiac Stamping Plant have a proud history of quality work," UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, director of the UAW General Motors department, said in a statement Friday. "UAW GM members are proud to be using some of the latest technology available and add some new jobs as they continue to innovate and build at this historic facility.”