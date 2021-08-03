GM to shut truck assembly plants again, cites global chip shortage

The idling of the three plants comes a week after the plants resumed production following an earlier shutdown related to the chip shortage.

Reuters
Bloomberg

DETROIT -- General Motors on Tuesday said its three North American full-size pickup truck assembly plants would be shut down next week due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

The idling of the plants in Flint, Mich.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Silao, Mexico, comes a week after the plants resumed production following an earlier shutdown related to the chip shortage.

"The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid," GM said in a statement. "The recent scheduling adjustments have been driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions."

"This period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers," GM added.

GM also said its plants in Spring Hill, Tenn., and Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, will resume production on Monday after being idled since July 19.

The company's Lansing Delta Township plant in Michigan will extend its downtime next week. It has been idled since July 19.

GM also extended downtime at its San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and Ingersoll, Canada, plants through the weeks of Aug. 23 and Aug. 30. They had been scheduled to resume production on Aug. 23, and have been down since July 19.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: GM, VW plants cut back
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford to spend more on EVs than internal combustion vehicles in 2023, North America COO says
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lisa Drake
Ford to spend more on EVs than internal combustion vehicles in 2023, North America COO says
The turtle-like robots, above and below, will lift and deliver parts to order fillers.
Toyota to harness the power of ‘turtles'
Industry speeds up as competition intensifies
Industry speeds up as competition intensifies
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-2-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive