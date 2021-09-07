GM shop chair who helped build ventilators dies of COVID

Greg Wohlford, a General Motors shop chairman who helped run the automaker's ventilator production out of his home plant in Kokomo, Ind., died of COVID-19on Monday, according to a post from his family.

Wohlford, shop chair of UAW Local 292, which represents workers at a GM parts plant in Kokomo, and his team began building ventilators to help treat people with the virus at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. From April through August, about 1,000 workers in Kokomo built 30,000 ventilators after GM agreed to a $490 million government contract to partner with ventilator manufacturer Ventec Life Systems.

The 30,000 ventilators were more than double the number in the Strategic National Stockpile at the time.

Wohlford had been an instrumental manager and an advocate for the Kokomo plant and workers, said Local 292 President Matt Collins.

"He is just a good guy. He always had the best intentions, worked hard for the people. For me personally, it was like having a big brother there," Collins said.