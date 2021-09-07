GM shop chair who helped build ventilators dies of COVID

Greg Wohlford, shop chair of UAW Local 292, representing workers in Kokomo, Ind., died Sept. 6. He was put on a ventilator in late August.

Greg Wohlford, a General Motors shop chairman who helped run the automaker's ventilator production out of his home plant in Kokomo, Ind., died of COVID-19on Monday, according to a post from his family.

Wohlford, shop chair of UAW Local 292, which represents workers at a GM parts plant in Kokomo, and his team began building ventilators to help treat people with the virus at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. From April through August, about 1,000 workers in Kokomo built 30,000 ventilators after GM agreed to a $490 million government contract to partner with ventilator manufacturer Ventec Life Systems.

The 30,000 ventilators were more than double the number in the Strategic National Stockpile at the time.

Wohlford had been an instrumental manager and an advocate for the Kokomo plant and workers, said Local 292 President Matt Collins.

"He is just a good guy. He always had the best intentions, worked hard for the people. For me personally, it was like having a big brother there," Collins said.

Wohlford was in the middle of his second three-year term as shop chair and had previously been vice president of Local 292, Collins said.

Wohlford was admitted to the hospital Aug. 25, after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Collins said last week.

By Aug. 27, he had been put on a ventilator.

Wohlford's vaccination status is unclear. His exact age was not immediately available, but Collins said Wohlford was in his early 60s, preparing for retirement.

"I can't tell you how much we appreciate all of the words of encouragement and prayers. Thank you," Wohlford's daughter wrote in a Facebook update Monday, announcing his passing.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

