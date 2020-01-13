GM revamps digital platform for EV future

"This digital vehicle platform is required to pursue the aggressive electric vehicle future that GM is heading down," said Gary Bandurski, executive director of global electrical components and subsystems.

The platform allows communication among a vehicle's infotainment, connectivity and advanced safety features. It's key to achieving GM's goal of eliminating crashes, emissions and congestion.

A 100,000-square-foot electrical integration lab sits among the battery and infotainment centers at GM's Tech Center in Warren, Mich. In one area is a harness verification frame, a network of electrical control units and wiring shaped for a specific vehicle.



Engineers can use it to confirm that basic electrical functions operate correctly, such as mirrors folding in, seats moving back and forth, and turn signals turning on and off.



"This is a very easy asset to be able to root-cause issues, find issues, resolve issues, confirm they are fixed before we actually build our first prototype," said Mike Macciomei, electrical engineering group manager. "Projects are never going to be defect-free, but our goal is to make the properties test-ready ... when they get shipped out."

Engineers can resolve issues they encounter before the vehicle is built.

"We consider this our first-built launch vehicle," said Bandurski. If a problem crops up, engineers take it just as seriously as one found right before launch.

"When something is wrong on this, all the lights go off," Bandurski said. "Everybody's running with a sense of urgency."

