GM revamps digital platform for EV future

DETROIT — More than two years before a new vehicle is built, General Motors engineers test the power steering, turn signals and driver-assist technology such as Super Cruise — all from a lab at its engineering hub here.
It's made possible by GM's new digital platform, which will be integrated into most of its vehicles by 2023. It debuted on the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and will be part of the upcoming Cadillac CT4 and redesigned Chevrolet Corvette, Suburban and Tahoe.
GM says the platform — referring to how all of a vehicle's electronics are interconnected, not the underpinnings of the vehicle itself — is the backbone the company needs to enhance cybersecurity, increase data speeds, offer over-the-air updates and fulfill its commitment to building more electric vehicles. GM plans to launch 20 all-electric and fuel cell vehicles globally through 2023.