GM resumes normal production schedule after strike

DETROIT — After 40 days on picket lines, thousands of General Motors' hourly workers returned to their regular shifts Monday.

"Our focus was to resume normal operations as quickly as possible," GM spokesman Dan Flores told Automotive News.

GM's suppliers also are working on getting back to normal operations, Flores said, without giving details. GM "is a huge operation that spans North America and our supply chain beyond that. There's a lot of moving parts."

Flores would not say whether any parts shortages are slowing production.

The strike, which started Sept. 16, ended Friday after UAW members at GM voted to ratify their new four-year contract with the automaker.

Workers reported to some plants over the weekend on a voluntary basis. That likely was done to restart and test machinery, said Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit. Starting Monday, GM employees will continue working on whatever was in production before they went on strike.

"By the end of the week, they should be fine," Brinley said. "It's not going to continue to have a massive impact."

GM periodically shuts down plants, so the automaker is familiar with the process of restarting operations. Post-strike, "the scale is different, but the process at each plant, they know how to do," Brinley said. Suppliers operate the same way, she added.

Many suppliers were affected by the strike. For example, Lear Corp., which counts GM as its largest customer, will lose $525 million in revenue due to GM plants being down, the company said last week.

Other suppliers didn't shut down entire plants, slowing or stopping production lines instead, and should be able to ramp back up quickly, Brinley said.