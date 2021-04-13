GM to restart Spring Hill production next week, cancel Chevy Blazer downtime

DETROIT — General Motors plans to restart production at its Spring Hill, Tenn., plant Monday — one week earlier than expected — and canceled a production pause for the Chevrolet Blazer in Mexico, the automaker said Tuesday.

Last week, GM said it would pause or limit production at six North America plants throughout April, including Spring Hill Assembly, which builds the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 and GMC Acadia crossovers, and Ramos Arizpe Assembly in Mexico, which builds the Blazer. Automakers are grappling with a global shortage of microchips.

"GM's supply chain organization has made strides working with our supply base to mitigate the near-term impacts of the semiconductor situation on both Spring Hill Assembly and Ramos Assembly," spokesman David Barnas said.

GM shut down production at Spring Hill on April 12 and had expected to take two weeks of downtime.

The automaker had planned to idle production of the Blazer crossover for one week at the Ramos Arizpe plant, starting Monday, April 19. Equinox production at the Ramos Arizpe plant would not be affected, GM said.