GM to restart several plants over the next month

The automaker plans to resume production at CAMI Assembly in Ontario on June 14, after downtime since Feb. 8.

GM Canada

The CAMI plant builds the Chevy Equinox.

DETROIT -- General Motors plans to restart production at several assembly plants affected by the global microchip shortage over the next month, including CAMI Assembly in Ontario, which has been down since February, the automaker said Thursday.

The chip crisis remains fluid globally, said GM spokesman David Barnas, but the supply chain team has made strides to mitigate the impact.

GM’s aggressive restart plans underscore the confidence it showed in projecting a swift rebound from the chip crisis when it reported first-quarter net income of $3 billion earlier this month. GM’s bullish 2021 outlook contrasted with other automakers, such as Ford Motor Co., which warned of limited profits for the rest of the year.

Shares in GM rose 3.3 percent to $60.01 in morning trading on Wall Street.

GM plans to resume production at CAMI Assembly in Ontario on June 14, after downtime since Feb. 8. The plant builds the popular Chevy Equinox.

CAMI still has a scheduled summer shutdown the first two weeks of July.

GM will restart San Luis Potosi Assembly, which builds the Equinox and GMC Terrain, and Ramos Arizpe Assembly, which builds the Chevy Blazer and Equinox, on May 31. San Luis Potosi, in Mexico, has been down the weeks of May 17 and 24. Ramos, also in Mexico, has been down since May 3.

The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Toll rises for Stellantis, Ford

Bupyeong 1 Assembly in Korea is also expected to restart full production May 31. The plant, which builds the Chevy Trailblazer and Buick Encore GX, has been operating at half capacity since April 26.

Lansing Grand River in Michigan will restart production of the Chevy Camaro June 21. The plant has been down since May 10. Cadillac CT4 and CT5 production will remain down through the week of June 28, but limited production of the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will begin in early June.

Fairfax Assembly in Kansas will remain down through at least the week of July 5, as planned. Fairfax builds the Chevy Malibu and Cadillac XT4. Downtime began Feb. 8.

As of May 18, GM lost 277,966 vehicles from its North American production schedule because of the shortage, according to AutoForecast Solutions. The automaker has maintained production at plants that build its popular and profitable full-size SUVs and pickups, opting to cut production at plants that build sedans and crossovers instead.

Consultancy AlixPartners estimates that the chip shortage could cost the auto industry $110 billion in lost revenue this year, and it expects net production of 3.9 million vehicles will be lost.

Ford boosts electrification spending, expects 40% of global sales to be EVs by 2030
Ford boosts electrification spending, expects 40% of global sales to be EVs by 2030
GM says UAW 'well positioned' to represent workers at battery JV
GM says UAW 'well positioned' to represent workers at battery JV
