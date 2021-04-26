GM to restart CT4, CT5, Camaro production in Mich.

DETROIT — General Motors plans to restart production at Lansing Grand River Assembly next week, the automaker said Monday. Production at the plant has been canceled since March 15 as a result of the global microchip shortage .

Production at the Michigan plant, which builds the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans and the Chevrolet Camaro sports car, is slated to resume May 3. Some areas of the plant will run on partial shifts this week to support general assembly next week, GM said.

GM's assembly plants in Bupyeong, Korea, which export to the U.S. the Buick Encore, Chevy Trailblazer and Chevy Trax, resumed production on one shift Monday after downtime last week.

The chip shortage has crippled the industry for months. At the end of March, U.S. light-vehicle inventory had shrunk to 2.4 million vehicles, the fewest in more than a decade, according to LMC Automotive.

LMC expects the chip shortage to slash North American production by nearly 550,000 vehicles in the first half of 2021. Automakers won't be able to make up even one-third of that loss before 2022, LMC said.