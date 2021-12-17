GM to reopen Corvette plant after Ky. tornado

General Motors said it plans to restart operations at its Corvette factory in Kentucky next week. The automaker said some employees will return on Monday and that the entire work force will be back Tuesday.

The Bowling Green assembly plant has been idled this week after a tornado that ripped through six states caused a fire on the roof.

GM said a small number of workers were inside the factory when the storm hit. No one was injured.

The plant employs about 1,200 hourly workers, represented by UAW Local 2164, along with about 180 salaried workers. GM idled production at the plant in March, October and November 2020 because of a parts shortage separate from the microchip crisis that has hampered auto output globally.