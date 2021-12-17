GM to reopen Corvette plant after Ky. tornado

The Bowling Green assembly plant has been idled this week after a tornado caused a fire on the roof.

GM shut its Bowling Green, Ky., Corvette plant this week.

General Motors said it plans to restart operations at its Corvette factory in Kentucky next week. The automaker said some employees will return on Monday and that the entire work force will be back Tuesday.

The Bowling Green assembly plant has been idled this week after a tornado that ripped through six states caused a fire on the roof.

GM said a small number of workers were inside the factory when the storm hit. No one was injured.

The plant employs about 1,200 hourly workers, represented by UAW Local 2164, along with about 180 salaried workers. GM idled production at the plant in March, October and November 2020 because of a parts shortage separate from the microchip crisis that has hampered auto output globally.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
EV startup Rivian to build $5 billion plant in Georgia
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
RIVIAN-MAIN_i.jpg
EV startup Rivian to build $5 billion plant in Georgia
Nissan electric car charging.jpg
Nissan will build battery recycling factories in U.S., Europe by 2025, report says
Tesla logo
Tesla sued by more women alleging sexual harassment at plant
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive