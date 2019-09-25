GM production recovery opportunities ‘limited' with strike, analyst says

DETROIT — General Motors' recovery opportunities are "limited" as it could lose production on 140,000 to 150,000 vehicles if the UAW strike lasts at least three weeks, says an IHS Markit analyst.

GM has lost production on about 62,000 vehicles since the start of the UAW strike on Sept. 16, according to an IHS Markit analysis. Over 60 percent of the automaker's vehicle production is in the U.S.

About 48,000 UAW members at GM went on strike seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of GM's profit and protection of their health care benefits. As of the 10th day of the strike on Wednesday, the automaker and the union have made progress toward a deal but still face challenges.

Analysts have said GM could lose between $50 million and $100 million daily due to the strike. Joe Langley, principal analyst for North American production forecasting at IHS Markit, said on Wednesday that if the strike continues, production recovery will be challenging due to previous promises of overtime for certain vehicle production.

"There will be some plants where there really won't be that much need for overtime to get back on the car side of the business, vehicles that have already elevated inventory levels," Langley said. "But the full-size pickups, Silverado, Colorado, any of the crossovers or Traverse or Equinox, it's going to be more challenging because that overtime was already planned for them and you can't just recover that immediately. You can't just suddenly work Sundays," he added.

A number of analysts are considering the impact of a prolonged strike. Stephen Brown, senior director of U.S. corporates at Fitch, told Automotive News on Monday the automaker would have to make up lost production with extra shifts.

Still, Langley said there's not much more GM can do aside from trying to squeeze in as much overtime as possible and make up lost revenue elsewhere.

"At the end of the day, it'll have to cascade more into 2020 to keep that overtime going, to keep those stocks up," Langley said. "One thing, though, another lever they have is, we walk into the showroom, they're not going to be as giving on the incentives front. Somebody's going to have to pay for the product this time around."

The best solution for lost production is to rely on suppliers, says Langley.

"It's going to take a while to get that ramped up again," Langley said. "I think one benefit, though, is, if they were already communicating and planning for overtime, then the supplier base was pumped and primed already to expect higher outputs. So I think, suppliers, once they come online, will be ready to support quickly."

Some GM suppliers, such as Nexteer, warned that temporary layoffs were expected soon.