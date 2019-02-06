GM posts $2 billion Q4 net profit on strong N.A. results

REUTERS

GM's North American operations during the quarter earned more than $3 billion, up 5.7 percent.

DETROIT — General Motors swung to fourth-quarter net income of just over $2 billion, as strong North American results offset restructuring costs and losses in its international operations and autonomous-vehicle unit.

The fourth-quarter results compare to a year ago when the company reported a record operating profit of $3.1 billion for the period but a net loss of $4.9 billion due primarily to U.S. tax reform. Those results were based on continuing operations, after the company's sale of its European operations.

The company spent $1.3 billion on its ongoing restructuring in the fourth quarter, primarily employee separation charges and accelerated depreciation.

For the year, net income swung to about $8 billion, from a loss of $3.9 billion in 2017.

GM shares rose on the report, rising 3.7 percent to $40.74 in premarket trading. 

In the fourth quarter, GM's adjusted earnings, before interest and taxes, decreased 8.3 percent to $2.8 billion, and its global margin declined 0.8 percentage point to 7.4 percent. Revenue increased 1.8 percent to $38.4 billion. GM's North American operations earned more than $3 billion, up 5.7 percent, offsetting a $48 million loss in international operations and $194 million loss for autonomous vehicle operations GM Cruise. GM Financial reported earnings of $416 million, up 38 percent from $301 million a year earlier.

For the year, the automaker's adjusted earnings, before interest and taxes, were down 8.3 percent to $11.8 billion from 2017, while income from continuing operations increased to $8.1 billion from $348 million.

GM last month advised that it would exceed its previously reported guidance of adjusted earnings $5.80 to $6.20 per share and automotive free cash flow of $4 billion.

It delivered on that promise. For the year, GM reported earnings of $6.54 per share, including $1.43 in the fourth quarter – topping Wall Street estimates of $1.25. The company's free cash flow was $4.4 billion for the year, excluding the impact of an expected $600 million payment to non-U.S. pensions in the third quarter.

For 2019, GM previously forecasted earnings of $6.50 to $7 per share and adjusted free cash flow between $4.5 billion and $6 billion.

