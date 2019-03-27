GM plant workers to get civil rights training after lawsuits

Ohio officials are holding civil rights training sessions this week at a General Motors plant at the center of multiple allegations of racial harassment.

State Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday that his office will provide civil rights training to about 1,700 employees at the automaker's powertrain plant in Toledo.

The employees are expected to attend one of the nine sessions on Thursday or Friday.

Yost sent a letter to the automaker in January offering this training in response to the racial harassment allegations that were made by the plant's employees.

At least three lawsuits have been filed against GM since last year, according to a Bloomberg report. Allegations include numerous nooses were found at the plant in 2017, and conduct such as bathroom drawings of stick figures with nooses around their necks, as well as misogyny.

The lawsuits sought unspecified damages and action to end the behavior.

GM spokesman David Caldwell told Automotive News on Wednesday that the sessions are the latest in a series of training activities expanding GM's commitment to maintaining a safe, open and inclusive work environment.

Yost, in a statement, said: "The best way to keep these jobs here in Ohio is to do a good job and respect your coworkers. Treat the people in your workplace with dignity. Exercise humility and do your part to make sure that everyone goes to work in a place with mutual respect and safety."

