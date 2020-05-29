GM plans to ramp up plants with dealers running low on pickups

DETROIT -- General Motors' North American assembly plants have overcome initial parts-supply challenges and will boost production next week.

Three U.S. factories building mid- and full-size pickups will operate on three shifts starting June 1, the automaker said in a statement Thursday . GM has been running just one shift at the facilities and was unable to increase output this week because supply of parts from Mexico was constrained.

GM said three other factories that build crossovers in the U.S. and Canada will move to two shifts, from one. Five of its assembly plants will still operate on one shift.

Chevrolet and GMC dealers have been running low on inventory of GM’s redesigned Silverado and Sierra models, which are among the most lucrative in the company’s lineup. Mike Jackson, the CEO of AutoNation Inc., said in a Bloomberg Television interview this month that the largest U.S. new-car retailer was eager to rebuild its stock of Silverado.

“If they can restart the pickup truck plants first, I’ll be standing here in line saying ‘send me all you can get,’” Jackson said.