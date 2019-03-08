GM plans to cut about 180 positions at two operations

DETROIT -- General Motors said it plans to eliminate about 180 hourly full-time positions at two operations in Michigan and Ohio as part of its ongoing reorganization. The number of job losses will be less, depending on how many people can transfer to positions at other GM operations.

Spokesman Jim Cain said Friday that about 80 hourly employees at GM's Pontiac Metal Center north of Detroit will be affected. He said GM informed employees Monday that it is "reducing staffing at the center because of production changes at other GM locations." Impacted employees will receive benefits in accordance with the UAW-GM labor contract and they can apply for openings at other GM locations, Cain said. GM expects the staff reduction to end in late April.

Separately, more than 100 employees are affected by the closing of a processing center in West Chester, Ohio, effective May 31. Cain said GM informed employees last June that work there would be consolidated into a new center in Burton, Mich., near Flint. The creation of the new center includes the consolidation of the Davison Road Processing Center in Burton and the operation in West Chester, he said.

The new $65 million center will be GM's main induction point in the United States for ACDelco and Genuine GM service parts that need to be packaged for sale.

Cain said 110 employees applied to transfer to the new Burton center. Another 18 hourly employees have accepted transfer to other GM operations, he said.

The automaker announced in November it was cutting up to 15,000 jobs and ending production at five plants in North America, including one in Canada. Last month, the automaker said it extended production at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant until January 2020, after earlier saying it planned to discontinue production in June.

GM ended production of the Chevrolet Cruze at its Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant on Wednesday.

The number of employees affected by the closing of West Chester is unclear. Cain said a small number of employees elected not to transfer.