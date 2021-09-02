GM to pause light-duty pickup production next week

DETROIT — General Motors said it will cut output at its light-duty pickup plants next week as the global microchip shortage continues to cripple production.

The plants, Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana and Silao Assembly in Mexico, are expected to resume production of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra on Sept. 13. During the downtime, GM will complete unfinished vehicles at the plants and ship them to dealers. GM has also scheduled additional downtime at crossover and midsize pickup plants.

"These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID 19-related restrictions," GM spokesman Dan Flores said Thursday.

AutoForecast Solutions expects that the chip shortage could result in 8.1 million vehicles being slashed from global production plans. About 2.5 million of those are forecast to be eliminated from plants in North America.