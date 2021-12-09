GM partners to source magnets for EV motors

DETROIT — General Motors is partnering with two companies — Vacuumschmelze (VAC) and MP Materials — to source magnets for electric vehicle motors in North America.

Both agreements are pieces of GM's $35 billion investment in electric and autonomous vehicle development through 2025. The automaker plans to launch 30 EVs globally by then, with more than two-thirds available in the U.S., and aims for a fully electric light-vehicle portfolio by 2035.

As EV production begins to scale, GM and other U.S. automakers are developing a supply chain to source and process key battery materials locally.

Magnets are used to transform electricity into motion. Within the motor, an electric coil generates a magnetic field to push against strong magnets and create torque.

A GMC Hummer EV outfitted with three electric motors and up to 11,500 pound-feet of torque can accelerate the truck from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds.