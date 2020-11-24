GM Oshawa upgrades and hiring already underway

General Motors Canada

Construction and hiring is already under way at General Motors’ assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., where the automaker will once again build pickup trucks.

“In Oshawa, there will be jobs immediately. Construction crews are there as we speak. It’s real, it’s happening,” GM Canada President Scott Bell told the Automotive News Canada Conversations Podcast, Nov. 20.

Unlike FCA and Ford, both of which have also promised upgrades at Ontario facilities, GM was shovel ready.

GM union workers approved a deal earlier this month that included $1 billion to $1.3 billion ($770 million to $1 billion USD) investment in Oshawa with the expected hiring of 1,400 to 1,700 hourly workers. 

The automaker promised it would start construction immediately after the union ratified the deal. And that’s exactly what happened.

Bell recently told The Canadian Press that Oshawa is already on pace to be one of the fastest plant transformations in GM history.

“Construction has already started. This is not something we dreamed up a few weeks ago. This is has been going on for quite some time,” Bell told the podcast, regarding the plan for Oshawa. “This is a full-blown investment. This is building a body shop. This is unique in a sense we’re building our bodies. We’re serious about having this flexibility and capacity for quite some time here. That’s where the billion-plus comes from.”

Hiring management now

GM Canada is currently accepting applications for new management positions within the plant. A handful of jobs are already listed on the GM Canada careers website.

“We don’t have a confirmed timeline for recruitment activities, but you may wish to direct friends and family to the site if they’re approaching you for information,” company spokeswoman Jennifer Wright said in a Facebook post.

She also said that “internal job opportunities will be communicated at a later time.”

GM Canada is “working closely with Unifor as we prepare to staff the new operations,” Wright said.

The investment also means jobs in the supply chain, Bell said.  “It’s going to have quite an impact.”

Bell said that since trucks will be built from the ground up — unlike the old shuttle program, which saw unfinished trucks shipped to Oshawa from Indiana and finished there — GM Oshawa will be supplied by local companies, and that means jobs.

“If Unifor says it’s a 7-to-1 job ratio, it’s in that ballpark,” Bell said.

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
California's new coronavirus curfew does not apply to Tesla
California's new coronavirus curfew does not apply to Tesla
Mexico supply base still robust
Mexico supply base still robust
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive