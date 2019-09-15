GM offer said to revive Detroit, Lordstown plants

DETROIT -- GM's offer to the UAW would allocate an electric pickup to the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant and battery cell manufacturing to Lordstown, according to a person familiar with the matter.

One of the UAW's top priorities in negotiations was gaining product investments for the four U.S. plants GM planned to idle: Lordstown Assembly in Ohio; Baltimore Operations in Maryland; and Detroit-Hamtramck and Warren Transmission in Michigan. The two sides failed to reach a tentative agreement before the contract expired late Saturday night and the UAW said Sunday it would strike GM at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

While most electric vehicles have been compact compliance cars or sporty luxury rides, several electric pickups are in development, including from Ford, Tesla and Rivian. An electric truck would join planned Cadillac models toward the Detroit automaker's promised 20 new electric vehicles globally by 2023.

In April, GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker would build an electric full-size pickup. The company has said it plans to invest $8 billion to build electric and self-driving vehicles.

The 4.1 million-square-foot Detroit-Hamtramck plant had 729 hourly and 74 salaried workers on one shift.