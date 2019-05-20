GM moves closer to securing Missouri tax break

The Missouri Senate, in a move designed to attract a major factory expansion by General Motors, passed a package of work force and economic legislation backed by Gov. Mike Parson.

The package awaits Parson's signature, having been passed by the Senate last week after a nearly 30-hour filibuster. The House passed the legislation earlier.

The package includes tax breaks for businesses to be granted at the discretion of the state's Department of Economic Development.

The legislation would allow GM $50 million in tax credits over 10 years in return for a $750 million investment to expand its plant in Wentzville, Mo., which is 40 miles west of St. Louis.

The plant, which opened in 1983, employs about 4,250 workers and produces the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks, and Chevy Express and GMC Savana full-size vans.

GM spokeswoman Darri'n Hardy said no decision had been made on a future investment at the Wentzville plant.

"There are several factors that go into making these decisions, including the overall business case for a project, discussions with state and local community officials and discussions with the UAW," Hardy wrote in an email. "GM leadership is awaiting outcomes on these three elements of the business case before making any final decisions regarding potential investment."

Parson, in a May 8 statement, said his administration's focus has remained on work force development and infrastructure.

"Missouri does not have the tools that we need to compete, and to win," Parson said in the statement. "To make Missouri the 'Best in the Midwest,' we must take action on workforce development and infrastructure."

The auto industry accounts for $4.3 billion of Missouri's gross domestic product.