GM Mexico workers elect independent union by wide margin

The new union at GM Mexico, SINTTIA, beat three rivals by a wide margin.

Reuters

An independent labor union supported by international activists has won a vote to represent workers at a General Motors' pickup-truck plant in the central Mexican city of Silao, Mexico's federal labor center said on Thursday.

The union, SINTTIA, beat three rivals by a wide margin, including Mexico's biggest labor organization that had held the contract for 25 years.

The vote by several thousand workers was required under a Mexican labor reform underpinning a trade agreement with the U.S. and Canada, and was closely watched by the U.S. government, some members of Congress and the UAW.

The federal labor center said SINTTIA won with 4,192 votes out of 5,389 valid ballots, in an election with almost 90 percent turnout.

Many workers hoped to push out the Confederation of Mexican Workers after voting last year to dissolve their contract with the group in a vote monitored by U.S. officials under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

CTM had held the Silao contract since the plant opened in 1995 and is aligned with the Institutional Revolutionary Party that ruled Mexico for decades.

It received 247 votes in this week's election.

A separate group that critics say has ties to CTM, known as La Coalicion, or The Coalition, took second place with 932 votes.

SINTTIA, an upstart union supported by U.S. and Canadian labor groups, campaigned for months to rally supporters at the plant of 6,300 employees, and has pledged to push for higher pay in a country where wages have stagnated for years.

In a statement, the United Auto Workers said it “congratulates the workers of GM Silao on forming a free, fair and independent SINTTIA union. We commend the Biden Administration and USTR for ensuring a fair election process and we look forward to a new era of free, fair, independent unions in Mexico.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM aims to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America through 2023
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
BARRA-02_i.jpg
GM aims to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America through 2023
UAW
Judge approves UAW referendum results for direct elections; changes to be implemented by June 30
GM Mexico union vote begins this week with key labor implications
GM Mexico union vote begins this week with key labor implications
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-31-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive