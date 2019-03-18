GM Lordstown workers face tough choices with far-flung job offers

TOLEDO, Ohio — General Motors built the final Chevrolet Cruze small car at its Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant on March 6, despite demands from President Donald Trump, Ohio political leaders and the UAW not to close the plant and leave nearly 1,500 workers laid off.

Dina Mays, a 14-year veteran of Lordstown Assembly, was not at the plant for its last day. She had already moved on to her new workplace, GM's Toledo transmission plant, where the automaker builds ten-speed transmissions for popular pickups.

The U.S. auto industry is heading into a new cycle of plant closings and job cuts. Sales in the U.S. are projected to fall. Consumers shifting to light trucks from traditional sedans such as the Cruze have left GM with more workers assigned to building cars than the market can support.

But GM has the reverse problem with trucks — for now, it cannot build them fast enough. That is helping GM find new jobs for displaced sedan plant workers, and blunt attacks from the UAW and politicians.

The automaker recently announced it will add 1,000 jobs at a plant in Flint, Mich., to build a new generation of GM's largest pickups.

A GM spokeswoman said last week that 538 workers from a Detroit plant slated to close in 2020 and nearly 100 from Lordstown have already signed on in Flint to fill those jobs.

That and other job opportunities could cushion the blow for most of the 1,450 workers currently laid off at Lordstown. The Ohio plant is one of five North American GM plants slated to close by January 2020.

GM CEO Mary Barra has said the automaker expects to have 2,700 job openings by early 2020 at other thriving plants, enough to absorb nearly all of those displaced in plants in Maryland, Ohio and Michigan willing or able to uproot for work hundreds of miles away. GM said another 1,200 affected hourly workers are eligible for early retirement.

Based on a plant-by-plant count provided by GM, if every worker displaced or soon to be displaced volunteers for or accepts a new job — and those eligible to retire do so — that would potentially leave up to 500 GM workers jobless, far fewer than the thousands decried by the UAW and Trump.

Ohio is a key state for Trump's 2020 re-election chances. In July 2017 he vowed in Youngstown, Ohio, near GM's Lordstown plant, that those auto jobs were "all coming back."

"Don't move," he told residents. "Don't sell your house."