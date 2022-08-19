GM, LG Energy Solution considering Indiana for fourth U.S. battery plant

WASHINGTON -- General Motors and LG Energy Solution are considering a site in Indiana for a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, a spokeswoman for the companies' joint venture said on Thursday.

Ultium Cells LLC "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New Carlisle, Ind.," she said, adding that Ultium had submitted a tax abatement application that it hopes will be approved later this month.

Production at Ultium's first U.S battery cell plant in Warren, Ohio, is set to begin later this month. The companies announced the $2.3 billion plant in 2019.

The fourth plant is expected to be similar to the three others and have an investment of more than $2 billion, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, but it is not clear when it might open.