GM lawsuit accuses FCA of labor racketeering

DETROIT — General Motors on Wednesday filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and three former FCA executives who have pleaded guilty in an ongoing federal corruption probe involving the UAW.

GM says FCA engaged in a "multiyear pattern of corruption ... to undermine the integrity of the collective bargaining process and cause GM substantial damages."

In addition to FCA, former executives Alphons Iacobelli, Jerome Durden and Michael Brown are named as defendants. The UAW was not named in the suit.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, comes at a delicate time for FCA, which agreed last month to a merger with PSA Group of France. FCA also is the last of the Detroit 3 still in negotiations with the UAW over a new four-year labor contract.

A spokeswoman for FCA could not be immediately reached for comment.

The complaint also alleges that Sergio Marchionne, the former CEO of FCA who died in 2018, "was a central figure in conceiving, executing and sponsoring the fraudulent activity," GM's general counsel, Craig Glidden, told reporters.

FCA corrupted the negotiation, implementation and administration of the 2011 and 2015 bargaining agreements, GM said. The suit also accuses FCA of corrupting the implementation of the 2009 contracts.