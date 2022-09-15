GM to invest nearly $500M to upgrade Indiana metal center to support EV production

General Motors said on Thursday it would invest $491 million at its Marion, Ind., metal stamping operations to prepare the facility to produce steel and aluminum stamped parts for future products, including electric vehicles , built at multiple GM assembly plants.

The investment will be used to purchase and install two new press lines, complete press and die upgrades, renovations and construct a 6,000-square-foot addition, GM said in a statement .

The automaker said that work on the facility will begin later this year.

GM's Marion Metal Center, which started in 1956, produces sheet metal parts for multiple GM assembly plants to support production of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. The center currently employs more than 750 workers.