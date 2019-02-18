GM invests $36M for 'future crossover' output at Michigan plant

LANSING, Mich. — General Motors is investing $36 million at its Lansing Delta Township plant in Michigan to assist with "future crossover production."

The company, citing competitive factors, declined to provide specific details or timing of the investment, which was expected to be announced Monday by GM CEO Mary Barra at the mid-Michigan factory.

The plant produces the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse crossovers. Along with a nearby stamping plant, the site employs roughly 2,900 people, including more than 2,600 hourly UAW members.

No jobs are expected to be created as a result of the investment, GM said.

The Lansing Grand River factory is at least the fouth U.S. plant Barra has visited in recent weeks in the wake of heavy political backlash over the company's plans to potentially end output at four U.S. plants and shutter Oshawa Assembly in Oshawa, Ontario, in 2019.

GM is moving to end output at the plants in response to a steady decline in U.S. car sales as Americans increasingly embrace SUVs, crossovers and pickups.

Barra recently visited Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee and Arlington Assembly in Texas, where she was joined by General Motors CFO Dhivya Suryadevara and Alicia Boler Davis, the company's head of global manufacturing. Barra has also visited GM's pickup plant in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Lansing Delta Township's vehicle assembly lines currently operate on two shifts, while the stamping operations run on three shifts.

The $36 million investment comes four years after GM spent $520 million for tooling and equipment for the redesigned Traverse and Enclave, which went into production in 2017.

Since 2009, GM has invested more than $600 million in the Lansing Delta Township plant.