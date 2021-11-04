GM to invest $46M in Ohio stamping plant

General Motors said it will invest more than $46 million at its Parma, Ohio, metal stamping plant for equipment upgrades and to support future vehicle programs.

"Our Parma operation is a longtime leader in metal stamping capabilities and this investment reflects our confidence in the women and men at Parma," Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America manufacturing and labor relations, said in a Thursday statement . "This investment will help the Parma team continue producing high-quality sheet metal stampings for a variety of future GM products."

GM also announced $6 million investment in the Parma Metal Center in December 2020.

The Parma plant makes sheet metal stampings and assemblies for multiple GM product programs. Renovation work will begin immediately, GM said in the emailed statement.

The Parma Metal Center processes 800 tons of steel per day and supports the majority of GM vehicles built in North America. It has more than 750 dies and can make 100 million parts per year. Parma Metal Center uses GM's largest standalone, multicell resistance- and laser-welding metal assembly operation in North America.

The plant employs about 1,000 workers. Hourly workers are represented by UAW Local 1005.