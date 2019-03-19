GM to invest $2.7B in Brazil, maintain 15,000 jobs

SAO PAULO -- General Motors said on Tuesday it would invest 10 billion reais ($2.65 billion) in two of its Brazilian plants located in the state of Sao Paulo.

The two plants are located in Sao Caetano do Sul and Sao Jose dos Campos and employ 15,000 people, jobs that will be maintained as part of the investment plan.

Two months ago, GM's Brazil unit was in advanced talks with Sao Paulo state to receive tax incentives, the company told public officials and union representatives a few days after telling workers in a memo that it was losing money in the country.

GM's top executives in South America attended the meeting along with union representatives and mayors of the two cities where the automaker's Sao Paolo state plants are based. Two officials representing the two cities told Reuters GM disclosed the tax incentive discussions at the meeting.

The automaker, for several years, has been restructuring its operations in South America, where the automaker leads in market share.

In February, GM CFO Dhivya Suryadevara said the company had reduced its break-even point by 40 percent since 2012.

GM, she said, was working with dealers, suppliers, government officials and labor unions to “create a business plan that’s going to weather these economic circumstances better.”

She noted foreign exchange rate – particularly for Brazilian and Argentinian currencies – as a continuing headwind.

“What we’ve been doing is structuring the business such that even in more extreme levels of currency, we’re still able to break even and turn a profit,” she said.

GM, according to Suryadevara, would share additional details of the company’s efforts in South America in the coming financial quarters.

Reuters and Michael Wayland contributed to this report.

