GM to idle EV factory, adds downtime at crossover, sedan plants

Until now the chip crisis had not impacted the automaker's EV production.

DETROIT — General Motors will add downtime at several crossover and sedan plants because of the global microchip shortage, the automaker said Thursday. GM also plans next week to idle Orion Assembly, which builds the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV, for the first time since the chip crisis began.

Until now, the chip crisis had not impacted GM's electric vehicle production. The automaker has kept plans in place to launch the GMC Hummer pickup EV later this year and the Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover in early 2022.

Orion Assembly, in Michigan, will go down Aug. 23 and is expected to resume production Aug. 30. No pickup or full-size SUV plants are expected to shut down next week, GM said.

AutoForecast Solutions estimates that total production losses resulting from the microchip shortage could climb to more than 7.1 million vehicles globally.

GM added downtime at the following plants:

Lansing Delta Township Assembly: The Michigan plant will be idle for an additional two weeks. Production is expected to restart Sept. 6. The plant, which builds the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave, has been down since July 19.

Spring Hill Assembly: The Tennessee plant will be down starting Aug. 23. The plant, which builds the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 and the GMC Acadia, is expected to resume production Sept. 6.

Ramos Arizpe Assembly: Production of the Chevy Blazer at the Mexico plant will be down the weeks of Aug. 23 and Aug. 30. GM expects to restart Blazer production Sept. 6. The plant's Chevy Equinox production stoppage will extend by two weeks and is expected to resume Sept. 20.

CAMI Assembly: The Canada plant, which builds the Equinox, will take an additional two weeks of downtime and is expected to restart Sept. 20.

San Luis Potosi Assembly: The plant in Mexico, which builds the Equinox and GMC Terrain, will add two weeks of downtime and is expected to restart Sept. 20.

Lansing Grand River: The plant in Michigan will extend downtime of Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedan production until Sept. 20. Chevrolet Camaro production will not be affected, and the plant will continue limited production of the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing performance sedans.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford will cut output again at German plant on chip shortages
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford Fiesta production rtrs web.jpg
Ford will cut output again at German plant on chip shortages
Toyota logo
Toyota's N.A. output faces first big setback during chip crisis
toyota bb web.jpg
Toyota cuts show chip shortage ravages even best supply planners
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-16-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive