GM has shot at sealing deal by making busy union workers richer

A tentative agreement between General Motors and the UAW to end a more than five-week strike hinges on ratification by a handful of large branches, including a pickup truck plant in Flint, Mich., that votes Wednesday on the deal.

That plant’s 4,800 workers and two other big factories -- another truck plant in Fort Wayne, Ind., with 4,500 staff and an Arlington, Texas, facility with more than 5,000 -- have yet to weigh in ahead of a Friday deadline. It may come down to ‘yes’ votes at these busy GM factories edging out ‘no’ votes from members at the automaker’s idled plants and others that build smaller vehicles that are less secure.

Those three biggest plants make out well under the deal, which provides job security over the four-year contract. The automaker is rolling out new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups from Flint and Fort Wayne, where it is adding staff. In Arlington, GM has invested $1.4 billion since 2015 to build next-generation Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon SUVs.

Workers at those three factories -- which account for 30 percent of the UAW’s entire voting membership at GM -- may be content with promised concessions such as 3 percent raises in two years, 4 percent lump sums for the other two years and $11,000 ratification bonuses. Those opposed are unswayed by those pay bumps, and likely angered that GM is closing three plants at a time of record profits.

“It’s more likely to pass than not,” said Harley Shaiken, professor of labor relations at the University of California at Berkeley. “You have workers in their fifth week on the picket line and want to get back. You have a big signing bonus, health care benefits intact and a way to harmonize pay for workers.”