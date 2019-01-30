GM halts work at 15 Michigan plants amid cold snap emergency

DETROIT — General Motors halted production Wednesday night at 15 Michigan manufacturing plants due to a fire involving equipment of a local utility company that is reducing the availability of natural gas in the area.

GM, at the request of Consumers Energy Co. , said it stopped production at four assembly plants and 11 supporting facilities as a way for the utility to conserve natural gas, according to company officials. GM also is asking the roughly 20,000 employees at its Warren Tech Center to work from home through at least Friday.

Consumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe also thanked Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co. for voluntarily cutting gas use and interrupting production schedules through Friday.

A Ford spokeswoman, in an email, described the situation as "very fluid." Four Ford plants are supplied by Consumers: Livonia Transmission, Van Dyke Transmission, Sterling Axle and Michigan Assembly.

"We have reduced heating levels at Livonia Transmission and Van Dyke, stopped heat treatment processes at Sterling Axle and have shut down the paint process at Michigan Assembly," the email said. "All other plants are operating normally."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV also said it had canceled a shift on Thursday at both its Warren Truck and Sterling Heights Assembly plants and was considering whether it would need to cancel additional shifts, Reuters reported.

Michigan is among the midwestern states that have experienced record cold temperatures this week, shutting numerous schools, businesses and government offices. It was 12 degrees below zero at 11 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Detroit.

At the affected GM assembly plants — Flint Assembly, Lansing Delta Township, Lansing Grand River and Orion Assembly — and their supporting facilities, second-shift workers were sent home and third-shift employees, where applicable, were told not to come to work, GM spokeswoman Kim Carpenter said. First shifts on Thursday at all the facilities also have been canceled, she said.

The temporary shutdown for supporting facilities affects all GM manufacturing operations in Flint and Pontiac, a transmission plant in Warren and two stamping operations in Lansing as well as other operations in Saginaw and Bay City.

Other GM plants in Michigan, such as Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Romulus Powertrain, Brownstown Battery and Grand Rapids Operations are not affected. They are serviced by a different utility, Carpenter said.

The assembly plants that have been halted produce GM's heavy-duty pickups, the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse crossovers, and cars including the Cadillac CTS, Chevy Camaro and Chevy Bolt EV.

Employees are being notified by location when production will be suspended and when they will return to work. GM is contacting suppliers with specific details about the affected operations

GM is one of several large businesses that Consumers Energy is asking to cut down on heat while it contains the incident, according to a report from Crain's Detroit Business, an affiliate of Automotive News. An emergency alert sent to cell phones in parts of Michigan at 10:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday urged residents to lower their thermostats to 65 degrees or less through Friday.

Consumers Energy said the fire occurred at 10:33 a.m. and was under investigation. There were no injuries, the company said .

Michael Martinez and Reuters contributed to this report.