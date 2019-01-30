GM halts work at 13 Michigan plants amid cold snap emergency

DETROIT — General Motors halted production Wednesday night at 13 Michigan manufacturing plants due to a fire involving equipment of a local utility company that is reducing the availability of natural gas in the area.

GM, at the request of Consumers Energy Co. , said it stopped production at four assembly plants and nine supporting facilities as a way for the utility to conserve natural gas, company officials said late Wednesday. GM also is asking more than 24,000 employees at its Warren Tech Center, Pontiac propulsion campus and Grand Blanc customer care and aftersales headquarters to work from home through at least Friday.

Consumers Energy CEO Patti Poppe also thanked Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co. for voluntarily cutting gas use and interrupting production schedules through Friday.

A Ford spokeswoman, in an email, described the situation as "very fluid." Four Ford plants are supplied by Consumers: Livonia Transmission, Van Dyke Transmission, Sterling Axle and Michigan Assembly.

"We have reduced heating levels at Livonia Transmission and Van Dyke, stopped heat treatment processes at Sterling Axle and have shut down the paint process at Michigan Assembly," the email said. "All other plants are operating normally."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also said it had canceled the first two shifts on Thursday at both its Warren Truck and Sterling Heights Assembly plants -- and more shifts could be canceled on Friday.

"Employees normally scheduled for the first shift on Friday, February 1, are asked to stay tuned for more information as the company continues to monitor the situation," FCA said in a midday statement on Thursday.

Michigan is among the Midwestern states that have experienced record cold temperatures this week, shutting numerous schools, businesses and government offices. It was 12 degrees below zero at 11 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Detroit.

At the affected GM assembly plants — Flint Assembly, Lansing Delta Township, Lansing Grand River and Orion Assembly — and their supporting facilities, second-shift workers were sent home and third-shift employees, where applicable, were told not to come to work, GM spokeswoman Kim Carpenter said. First shifts on Thursday at all the facilities also have been canceled, she said.

The temporary shutdown for supporting facilities affects all GM manufacturing operations in Flint and Pontiac, a transmission plant in Warren and two stamping operations in Lansing as well as other operations in Saginaw and Bay City.

Some GM operations were coming back online for the second shift on Thursday.

"GM, in cooperation with Consumers’ Energy, is starting limited operations at Lansing Regional Stamping, Flint Stamping, Flint Engine, Pontiac Stamping and Warren Transmission on second shift today," GM said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. "Plants will notify employees using existing communication channels. We will continue to evaluate the situation."