GM to halt Corvette production next week

DETROIT — General Motors said it will halt production at its Chevrolet Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky., next week because of a parts supply issue.

The automaker would not disclose details on the parts issue but said it was not related to the global microchip shortage that has impacted more than 277,000 GM vehicles by AutoForecast Solutions' tally.

Production at Bowling Green Assembly is expected to idle Monday and resume June 1, GM said.

"Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production," spokesman Dan Flores said.

The production halt will be Bowling Green's third parts-related shutdown since February.