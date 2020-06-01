GM, Ford using usual summer break to make up lost U.S. production

DETROIT -- General Motors and Ford Motor Co. are canceling some or all of the usual summer break for many assembly plants to make up production lost during the industry's two-month shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

Most GM plants will stay open the weeks of June 29 and July 6, a period when they normally would be closed, spokesman Jim Cain said.

"Thanks to excellent teamwork, the restart of vehicle production at GM's manufacturing facilities continues to go safely and smoothly," Cain said.

A handful of Ford's assembly plants will have a one-week summer shutdown, rather than the typical two-week stoppage, according to a Ford memo posted online by one UAW local. Chicago Assembly, Louisville Assembly and Kentucky Truck will be down only the week of June 29, while Flat Rock Assembly will be down for only the week of August 3, according to the memo.

The rest of Ford's assembly plants are scheduled for a two-week shutdown sometime between late June and mid-October.

A Ford spokeswoman did not immediately confirm the company's shutdown plans.

FCA did not provide any information about its summer production schedule.

Monday is the contractual deadline for the Detroit 3 to notify the UAW of any changes to the plants' schedule.

Most auto plants in North America were closed from mid-March to May 18, when the automakers began to gradually restart production. The Detroit 3 and the UAW created a joint task force to help mitigate the spread of the virus at the plants. Workers must follow new health and safety protocols that include face masks, temperature screenings, physical distancing and health questionnaires.

Michael Martinez contributed to this report.