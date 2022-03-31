GM, Ford to idle two Michigan assembly plants next week

In another Michigan plant announcement, Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it would halt production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit next week, where it builds the Mustang, due to a global semiconductor shortage.
The auto industry is grappling with a global chip shortage triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced companies to cut production, although high vehicle prices have partially offset its impact.
The automaker had warned last month that the chip shortage would lead to a decline in vehicle volumes in the current quarter.
Last month, Ford halted production at its Kansas city assembly plant that makes F-150 pickup vehicles for a week due to the chip shortage.
Production at Ford's other North American plants will continue as normal.
Hannah Lutz and Reuters contributed to this report.