GM, Ford to idle two Michigan assembly plants next week

GM will cancel production at the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant for supply chain issues; Ford will idle the Flat Rock Assembly plant due to the global microchip shortage.

From staff and wire reports
General Motors will cancel production at Lansing Grand River Assembly next week due to a temporary parts shortage, spokesman Dan Flores told Automotive News.

Flores did not disclose the nature of the parts shortage, but he said it was not related to microchips.

GM expects to resume production at the Michigan plant, which builds the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 and the Chevrolet Camaro, on April 11.

In another Michigan plant announcement, Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it would halt production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit next week, where it builds the Mustang, due to a global semiconductor shortage.

The auto industry is grappling with a global chip shortage triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced companies to cut production, although high vehicle prices have partially offset its impact.

The automaker had warned last month that the chip shortage would lead to a decline in vehicle volumes in the current quarter.

Last month, Ford halted production at its Kansas city assembly plant that makes F-150 pickup vehicles for a week due to the chip shortage.

Production at Ford's other North American plants will continue as normal.

Hannah Lutz and Reuters contributed to this report.

