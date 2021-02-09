GM extends factory downtime; incomplete cars stored amid chip shortfall

GM vehicles affected by the idled plants include the Chevrolet Malibu sedan along with the Cadillac XT4, Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain crossovers, while the vehicles built for later final assembly include the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups and Chevy Blazer crossover.

Earlier this week GM idled the three factories where it extended downtime, and said it would halve production at a plant in South Korea.

Perfect storm

The shortage stems from a confluence of factors as auto manufacturers, which shut plants for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compete against the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip supplies.

Consumers have stocked up on laptops, gaming consoles and other electronic products during the pandemic, leading to tight chip supplies. They have also bought more cars than industry officials expected last spring, further straining supplies.

The chip shortage has affected many automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen Group, Stellantis, Ford Motor Co., Renault, Subaru Corp., Nissan Motor Co., Honda Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp.

Asian chipmakers are rushing to boost production but say the supply gap will take many months to plug. German chipmaker Infineon said the shortage would worsen in the near term.

Cutting global output

The chip shortage is expected to cut global output in the first quarter by more than 670,000 vehicles and last into the third quarter, IHS Markit said. AutoForecast Solutions on Tuesday updated its estimate for lost production this year, saying the global industry could lose almost 1.3 million vehicles.

Honda and Nissan said on Tuesday they would sell 250,000 fewer cars in total this financial year due to the chip shortage.

Ford said last week the shortage was hitting production of its highly profitable F-150 pickup trucks, saying it could lose 10-20 percent of planned first-quarter vehicle production and earnings could fall by $1 billion to $2.5 billion.

Stellantis said it would idle its Canadian minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, for three weeks until the end of February.

Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., is at the center of efforts to resolve the shortage. U.S. officials discussed the issue with their Taiwanese counterparts last week.

Chinese officials said on Tuesday they had met with auto and chip companies, asking them to help ease the shortage. French state officials meet with auto and electronics industry leaders on Wednesday to discuss the issue.