GM extends downtime in Kansas, adds curbs at Michigan plant

DETROIT — General Motors has extended downtime at Fairfax Assembly in Kansas through at least July 5 and will curtail production at Lansing Grand River in Michigan beginning next week, the automaker said Monday.

Production at Fairfax, which builds the Cadillac XT4 and Chevrolet Malibu, has been down since Feb. 8 because of the global microchip shortage.

Lansing Grand River Assembly, which builds the Chevy Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5, resumed production Monday after being down since March 15. But GM will shut down production at the plant again the week of May 10 through the week of June 28, except to support limited 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing preproduction volume in June, GM said.

Industrywide, the chip crisis eliminated 121,000 vehicles from the North America production schedule last week, according to AutoForecast Solutions' tally. GM lost 79,600 vehicles.

More than 12,700 vehicles were deleted from production plans last week at Lansing Grand River, and more than 24,000 were eliminated from Fairfax.

GM also extended downtime at CAMI Assembly in Ingersoll, Ontario, until at least the week of June 28. The plant has been down since Feb. 8. CAMI lost 17,000 Chevy Equinox compact crossovers last week, AutoForecast Solutions said.

Ramos Arizpe Assembly in Mexico, which builds the Chevy Blazer and Equinox, will be down this week through the week of May 24.

San Luis Potosi Assembly, also in Mexico, will take downtime the weeks of May 17 and 24. It builds the Equinox, Chevy Onix and GMC Terrain.