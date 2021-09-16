GM extends downtime at crossover plants

DETROIT — General Motors said it is extending downtime at several crossover assembly plants in North America as the global microchip shortage drags on, but production at plants that make its lucrative full-size pickups and SUVs will continue.

"These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-related restrictions," the automaker said in a statement Thursday. "Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, GM continues to prioritize full-size truck production which remains in high demand."

Seven of GM's plants in North America will be running next week: its full-size pickup plants in Flint, Mich., Fort Wayne, Ind., and Silao, Mexico; its full-size SUV plant in Arlington, Texas; its Chevrolet Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky.; its GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5 and XT6 plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.; and Fairfax Assembly in Kansas, which will build only the Cadillac XT4.

AutoForecast Solutions estimates that automakers will eliminate 9.4 million vehicles from their production schedules worldwide because of the chip shortage. So far, they've lost 8.2 million vehicles, including 2.6 million in North America.

Last week, GM CFO Paul Jacobson said the automaker stands to lose about 200,000 vehicles in the second half of the year because of the chip shortage, doubling an August projection.

But GM is maintaining its full-year financial guidance and expects broader chip distribution in 2022.