GM extends downtime at Bolt plant

The added idle time stems from a battery pack shortage related to last week's Bolt recall.

DETROIT — General Motors will extend downtime at its Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV plant until Sept. 13 as a result of a battery pack shortage related to last week's recall, the automaker said Thursday.

Orion Assembly, in Michigan, was idled this week but was expected to resume production Aug. 30.

GM on Friday recalled all Bolts — 2017 to 2022 model years — because of fire risk. The automaker will spend about $1 billion on the recall, on top of the $800 million it spent last quarter. Dealers are not permitted to sell the Bolts until they have applied the recall repair, which varies by model year.

Batteries manufactured by LG and supplied to GM may have two manufacturing defects, a torn anode fab and a folded separator, in the same battery cell, which increases the risk of a fire, GM said. The defects have caused at least nine GM-confirmed fires.

Friday's recall was GM's third Bolt callback in less than a year. The series of recalls has eroded trust among some in the car's small but passionate consumer base.

