GM extends Chevrolet Bolt production halt to late January

President Mark Reuss said in October the company was addressing the recall before resuming production of new vehicles.

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters
BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON -- General Motors said Thursday it would extend a production halt at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, through Jan 28.

The automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules and to address fire risks after a series of fires.

The suburban Detroit plant halted production in August but conducted two weeks of limited production at Orion starting Nov. 1 to help provide courtesy transportation vehicles for customers during recall repairs.

GM President Mark Reuss said in October the company was addressing the recall before resuming production of new vehicles. GM said Thursday it continued "to focus on battery module replacements."

GM disclosed in October that its battery partner, South Korea's LG Electronics, had agreed to reimburse it for the $2 billion in estimated costs and expenses associated with the Bolt recall.

GM and LG Energy Solution are building two joint-venture U.S. battery plants.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has an ongoing investigation into the battery fires. The agency noted in August that all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles had been recalled due to the risk of the high-voltage battery pack catching fire.

Related Article
GM boosts profit outlook as supply chain troubles ease
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bollinger Motors' electric chassis will be used to underpin commercial vehicles
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Bollinger Motors' electric chassis will be used to underpin commercial vehicles
Bollinger Motors' electric chassis will be used to underpin commercial vehicles
Taiwan Semicon microchips BB web.jpg
GM boosts profit outlook as supply chain troubles ease
UAW members vote to scrap system that picked corrupt presidents, monitor says
UAW members vote to scrap system that picked corrupt presidents, monitor says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-29-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive