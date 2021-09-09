GM to extend crossover cuts, resume Silverado, Sierra production

GM will extend production cuts at crossover, midsize pickup and sedan plants next week because of the lingering microchip shortage, but pickup production will resume Monday, as planned.

GM's light-duty pickup plants in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Silao, Mexico (pictured), will reopen Monday.

DETROIT — General Motors will extend production cuts at crossover, midsize pickup and sedan plants next week because of the lingering microchip shortage, but full-size pickup production will resume Monday, as planned.

Next week, five GM North American plants will be running: GM's three full-size pickup plants, its full-size SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, and its Chevrolet Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky.

GM's light-duty pickup plants in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Silao, Mexico, will reopen Monday after a production halt this week. Heavy-duty pickup production in Flint, Mich., and full-size SUV production in Arlington, which ran this week, will also continue.

"All of GM's full-size truck and full-size SUV plants in North America will be running regular production," spokesman David Barnas said in a statement. "The most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-related restrictions. We remain confident in our team's ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles."

According to AutoForecast Solutions' latest estimate, the global industry will lose more than 8.5 million vehicles from production plans because of the chip shortage.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Getting worse
Additional downtime

Lansing Delta Township Assembly: The Michigan plant will take an additional week of downtime, with production slated for Sept. 27. Production has been down since July 19. Lansing Delta Township builds the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave.

Wentzville Assembly: The plant in Missouri will take an additional week of downtime and is scheduled to restart production Sept. 27. The plant has been down since Sept. 6. Wentzville builds the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups and the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size commercial vans.

Ramos Arizpe Assembly: The Mexico plant will add another week of downtime for Chevy Blazer production through Sept. 24. Blazer production has been down since Aug. 23. Equinox production, which has been idled since Aug. 16, will be down through Oct. 1.

Lansing Grand River Assembly: The Michigan plant will pause Chevy Camaro and Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing production through Sept. 24. Regular CT4 and CT5 production will be down through Oct. 1. It has been down since May 10.

Orion Assembly: The Michigan plant, which builds the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV, will take an additional two weeks of downtime through Sept. 24 as a result of a battery pack shortage. GM recalled all Bolts last month for fire risk. The automaker plans to spend about $1 billion on the expanded recall, on top of the $800 million it spent last quarter. GM will continue to work with supplier LG to update the manufacturing process.

Restarts

Fort Wayne and Silao assembly plants: Both light-duty pickup plants will resume production Sept. 13.

Spring Hill Assembly: Production at the Tennessee plant is scheduled to resume Sept. 20. The plant builds the GMC Acadia and the Cadillac XT5 and XT6. It has been down since July 19. After it reopens Sept. 20, Spring Hill will take previously scheduled extended downtime from Sept. 27 to Nov. 26 for new-model tooling installation.

Fairfax Assembly: The Kansas City plant is slated to resume production of the Cadillac XT4 Sept. 20. There is no restart date for Chevrolet Malibu production. The plant has been down since Feb. 8.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stellantis halts Cherokee, Pacifica production for 2 more weeks
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Stellantis halts Cherokee, Pacifica production for 2 more weeks
Stellantis halts Cherokee, Pacifica production for 2 more weeks
Ford India
Ford to stop manufacturing vehicles in India next year
Nissan production Japan-MAIN.jpg
COVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers' output in October
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-6-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive