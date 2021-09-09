GM to extend crossover cuts, resume Silverado, Sierra production

DETROIT — General Motors will extend production cuts at crossover, midsize pickup and sedan plants next week because of the lingering microchip shortage, but full-size pickup production will resume Monday, as planned.

Next week, five GM North American plants will be running: GM's three full-size pickup plants, its full-size SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, and its Chevrolet Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky.

GM's light-duty pickup plants in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Silao, Mexico, will reopen Monday after a production halt this week. Heavy-duty pickup production in Flint, Mich., and full-size SUV production in Arlington, which ran this week, will also continue.

"All of GM's full-size truck and full-size SUV plants in North America will be running regular production," spokesman David Barnas said in a statement. "The most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-related restrictions. We remain confident in our team's ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles."

According to AutoForecast Solutions' latest estimate, the global industry will lose more than 8.5 million vehicles from production plans because of the chip shortage.