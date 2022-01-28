GM EV pickups threaten Chevy Bolts' future

DETROIT — Electric pickup production coming to General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Michigan could spell the end of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV by 2024.
Orion currently builds the Bolt EV hatchback and the larger EUV crossover. The hatchback has been in production since 2016, and crossover production began last year. Both are powered by GM's previous-generation batteries, rather than the Ultium batteries used in the GMC Hummer and upcoming Cadillac Lyriq.
GM plans to build the Ultium-powered Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups at Orion starting in 2024. GM President Mark Reuss said Orion will have capacity to build 360,000 pickups annually when fully ramped up.