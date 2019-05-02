GM to discuss $1B plant expansion with Mo. governor, report says

General Motors officials are meeting Thursday with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to discuss incentives for a $1 billion investment at the automaker's Wentzville assembly plant, according to a local report.

The factory produces Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans and Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups. The vans are long overdue for a redesign, while the midsize pickups are expected to be heavily freshened, if not redesigned, in the foreseeable future.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the potential investment and meeting, citing local lawmakers.

A GM spokeswoman declined to comment on the report, saying the company "regularly meets with communities and officials to discuss mutual priorities."

"Although we have no announcements or information to share at this time, we appreciate the willingness of state officials in Missouri to work with us on potential opportunities within the state," she said in an emailed statement.

The 3.7 million-square-foot plant employs about 3,800 people on three shifts, including 3,432 hourly workers. It is among GM's most vital manufacturing operations .

The last major investment in the factory — $40 million for plant improvements to support additional production — occurred more than two years ago.

If incentives can be secured, GM would likely want to make an announcement ahead of or in conjunction with national labor negotiations with the UAW, which will officially begin this summer. The contracts between the union and Detroit automakers, covering wages, benefits and job security, expire Sept. 14.