GM Defense wins $36M government contract

GM Defense will build 10 heavy-duty armored Suburban SUVs for the U.S. Department of State.

GM

GM Defense said it will create a purpose-built heavy-duty Suburban, building 10 vehicles over the next two years.

DETROIT — General Motors' defense arm said it has won a $36.4 million contract to build 10 heavy-duty armored Suburban SUVs for the U.S. Department of State.

GM Defense said Wednesday it plans to deliver the purpose-built Suburbans over the next two years as part of a development contract for the department's Diplomatic Security Service.

In 2023, the GM subsidiary expects to commit to another contract that includes annual production of 200 heavy-duty Suburbans for nine years. GM Defense did not disclose the funding amount for the production contract.

The heavy-duty Suburban is being developed for a unique protection mission, GM Defense said, which requires armoring and other performance enhancements. The 10 initial SUVs, plus two test vehicles, will be built at GM's proving ground in Milford, Mich.

The Suburban also will feature a new body-on-frame chassis and suspension designed to support government vehicle performance requirements with a higher payload capacity than the light-duty models and greater ground vehicle weight, GM Defense said in a statement.

GM Defense will use commercial off-the-shelf parts for the SUVs, along with advanced manufacturing tools and techniques to reduce costs, such as fixtureless assembly and flexible fabrication to support increased efficiencies and quality in low-volume production of the new chassis and frame.

Related Article
GM Defense taps new president, opens N.C. production center
Infantry Squad Vehicle launch

GM Defense delivered its first Infantry Squad Vehicle, based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, in October as part of a $214.3 million defense contract. GM Defense said it will build 649 ISVs through 2024 and will support production of up to 2,065 vehicles with additional authorization over eight years.

The ISV was the first major product for GM Defense since it was reestablished by the automaker in 2017. The original GM Defense, which helped U.S. combat efforts beginning with World War I, was acquired by General Dynamics in 2003.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM tells some Bolt owners to park 50 feet away from other cars
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Chevy Bolt
GM tells some Bolt owners to park 50 feet away from other cars
Oshkosh Postal
Workhorse dismisses its legal challenge to USPS contract award
Rivian launch
Rivian gets U.S. regulatory approval to deliver EVs to customers; production ramps up
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive