GM Defense lands $214 million Army contract

DETROIT -- GM Defense landed a $214.3 million contract to build infantry squad vehicles for the U.S. Army.

Based on the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck's architecture, each vehicle will have "a cargo superstructure powered by a 186-horsepower, 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel engine, and six-speed automatic transmission," GM said in a statement on Saturday .

The Army authorized the purchase of 649 vehicles and can increase that to 1,070 to reach the full $214.3 million amount. If the Army expands production to 2,065 vehicles, then more dollars would be allotted to the contract.

GM Defense will build and receive payment for 27 vehicles in the first year of the contract. The first eight are due on Oct. 27 for production qualification testing.

Ricardo Defense Inc., which specializes in government defense programs, will partner with GM Defense to "support key product logistics and fielding requirements."